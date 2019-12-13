District receives grant of Rs 393.62 crore

Nashik: The district administration has received a grant of Rs 393,62,45 from the state government in the second phase, to aid rain-affected farmers in Nashik district. The aid of Rs 181.50 crore has been received in the first phase and it was transferred into bank accounts of nearly 2.5 lakh farmers.

The vineyards, maize, soybean, bajra, jowar, pulses and onion in the district were damaged by delayed retreating rains in October and November. The standing crops on 4.09 lakh hectares of dry land had badly damaged. A total of 5,53,484 farmers had affected by this.

Horticulture crop in a total of 1,361 villages had affected and 02,30,77 farmers had been affected due to this. Perennial crops in 1251 villages had heavily damaged and 1,04,365 farmers had been affected by this. Crops on a total of 81,270 hectares of land had damaged.

After assessment of crop loss, the district administration had sent a proposal to get a grant of Rs 573,62,45 to the state government to aid the affected farmers. Accordingly, disbursal of grant in the first phase by revenue and forest department, the district has received a grant of Rs 393,62,45 in the second phase.

A total of 5.5 lakh farmers in the district are awaiting for the aid and they have got a much-needed relief. An aid of Rs 8,000 per hectare will be given for horticulture crops, while Rs 18,000 will be given per hectare for the perennial crop.

This aid will be credited into bank accounts of the rain-affected farmers. Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank and other banks in the district should not make any loan recovery from the farmers, it has been ordered.