District  receives aid  of Rs 12.5 lakh

Nashik: The district administration received the aid after two years. This aid will be given to those farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm in March-April, 2016 and September-November, 2016.

The administration was following up the matter with state government since last two years. The fund of around Rs. 12.5 lakh was approved for 18,000 farmers in the district. Konkan, north, west and central Maharashtra were affected by Ockhi cyclone.

Crop losses worth crores of rupees took place due to unseasonal rain. Grape, onion, corn, cotton and vegetable crops were badly affected due to unseasonal rain and weather change.

In addition, grape, pomegranate and vegetable crops were also badly hit due to returning rain in October, 2017.

Dindori, Baglan, Kalvan, Nashik, Niphad and Yeola talukas were affected most. Crops on 98 hectares of farmland were badly hit. Thereafter assessment of losses in affected areas were conducted and a proposal had been sent through the divisional commissioner to state government. Meanwhile, the fund will be transferred to bank accounts of around 18,652 farmers.