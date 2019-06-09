District receives 59 mm rainfall so far

NASHIK: In the midst of worsening drought situation and delay in the arrival of monsoon, Nashik district has so far received 59.2 rainfall even as heavy pre-monsoon rain, accompanied by strong wind, battered the city and other parts of the district for second consecutive day on Saturday, in which two women lost their lives — one in Nashik and another in Yeola tehsil — in rain-related incidents.

The district on Saturday recorded 23 mm rainfall, while the drought hit talukas of Yeola and Nashik recorded 11 mm and 10 mm of rainfall respectively. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has issued local weather forecast for Nashik. It has predicted partly cloudy sky for today (June 10) and tomorrow, while “partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder lightning” from June 12 to June 13 and “partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm” for June 14 and 15.

Earlier on Saturday, in an incident, 70-year-old Nasim Gulab Sheikh was killed when tin roof of her house collapsed on her due to heavy rain Saturday evening at Mehboobnagar in Wadalagaon area of the city. In another incident, 42-year-old Lata Ahire was seriously injured when a wall of the house collapsed on her due to heavy rain at Boargaon in Yeola tehsil of the district and she succumbed on the way to hospital.

Besides human casualty, two bullocks were killed after lightning struck them at Devdari village in Yeola tehsil.

Apart from that, two people — Khandu Babu Pawar and Sunil Sonawane — were injured when trees collapsed on them at Patoda village in Yeola tehsil. They are being treated in the rural hospital.

Due to heavy rains, more than 150 trees were uprooted in various parts of the city and its neighbouring areas, sources added. Meanwhile, only 6% water stock left in th district dams, while 375 tankers have been pressed into service to supply water to drought affected villages and hamlets.