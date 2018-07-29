District may see light rain for next few days

NASHIK: Rain intensity has been lowered over most parts of the district for the last few days with “light to very light rains” are expected for the next couple of days. Thus, talukas of Dindori, Nashik, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Niphad, Sinnar and Yeola among others may see light to very light rainfall till August 1. Some parts may observe moderate spells during this period, according to IMD, Mumbai report on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, talukas of Nashik, Dindori, Peth, Trimbak, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Chandwad, Kalwan, Baglan, Surgana, Deola, Niphad, Sinnar and Yeola remained almost dry with no traces of rains were seen.

The agriculture department, Nashik has said that 77.45% sowing activities in the district has so far been completed, while rest of the sowing will be completed by the end of July on account of further delay in rains and slowing down of monsoon activity.

Meanwhile, the city on Sunday recorded maximum temperature of 28.0 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 22.0 degree C with relative humidity levels of 79% and 73% respectively. The average rainfall during the last 24 hours upto Saturday morning (8.30 am) is recorded at 0.0 mm, while the seasonal average rainfall from June 1 to date in Nashik is recorded at 429.9 mm.

The IMD has forcast “light to very light” rainfall in the districts of Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Dhule besides Nashik till August 1. Meanwhile, the district has recorded average rainfall of 378.07 mm against total rainfall of 5671 mm in the month of July and on Saturday, it has recorded average 2.50 mm rainfall of the total 37.5 mm. Since June 1, 2018 upto July 27, the district has recorded 55.46% rainfall as against 69.3% rainfall recorded during the same corrosponding period of the previous year.