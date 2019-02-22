Nashik: Nashik district has 7,718 postal voters and highest postal voters are in Sinnar state assembly constituency. Their number is 1,236. On the other hand, Malegaon central constituency has the lowest 82 postal voters.

Many jawans from the district are doing their duty in armed forces and paramilitary forces at various places in the country. Earlier, the election branch was sending ballot papers to them through the postal department to ensure that they can cast their votes.

Now, the Election Commission of India has started to use electronic transfer paper ballot (ETPB). The online form is sent through ETPB to the jawans from the district who are performing their duties at various places.

Commander fills up this form from the jawans after fulfilment of necessary documents. Thereafter, this ballot is sent to the district election branch through postal department. Nandgaon has 1,118 postal voters.

On the backdrop of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India conducted a special voter registration drive across the country. The figures of postal voters have been collected under this drive. The army commanders send the number of postal voters in their battalions to the district election branch.

Postal voters taluka wise

Nandgaon 1185

Malegaon (central ) 82

Malegaon (outer) 625

Baglan 522

Kalvan 179

Chandwad 942

Yeola 680

Sinnar 1236

Niphad 661

Dindori 204

Nashik (east) 275

Nashik (central) 87

Nashik (west) 189

Deolali 612

Igatpuri 239