District disaster management asks tourists to take caution

Nashik: The district disaster management has asked tourists to take precaution while visiting natural spots like Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Kasara ghat and Saputara. Tourism should control their enthusiasm and avoid to visit dangerous places, it cautioned.

Many people organise tours during monsoon season. Ancient forts, water falls and dams at various places witness rush of tourists. However, many are unaware about slippery ways, twisted turns, soft soil, thick green cover, depth of water.

Tourist ignore the warnings by locals. Tourists, especially youths dare to enter the water. Many youths lose their lives. Many people lost their lives while clicking the selfie at dangerous spots. The tourists should follow the warning given by local residents and avoid to enter the water. They should not go alone at isolated places.

They should also avoid to enter forest area. They do not touch plants, urged the district disaster management department. As tourists in large numbers organise tours at weekend, traffic jam is witnessed at many places. Many drive their vehicles in full speed and accidents happen. The tourist should follow traffic rules and keep the speed under control.

They should keep important equipments, maps, important contact numbers, first-aid kit, safety apparatus, compass snacks, drinking water and stick, it has bee urged.

The citizens should avoid to take selfie. They should avoid visits to unknown places.

As tourists enter water bodies at dangerous places, many lives are lost every year. Citizens should remain alert. They should contact toll free number 1077 or mobile no. 8108533359 in case of emergency, urged resident deputy collector Ramdas Khedkar.