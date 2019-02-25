District dams at 35 percent capacity

NASHIK: Water stock in district dams declined to 35% compared to 51% water stock of the corresponding period of last year. Gangaur dam a major source of water supply for Nashik is left with 47% of available water stock.

While average water stock in the Gangapur Dam Complex is currently stands at 54% with Gangapur dam 47% available water storage, Kashyapi 92%, Gautam Godavari 46% and Alandi 42%.

To add to the worries, a number of reservoirs in the district are on the verge of touching bottom, that too, in the last week of February itself. With the onset of summer and scorching heat, water in dams receding and vapourising rapidly on the backdrop of last year’s rainfall deficit and depleted ground water table.

Meanwhile, water crisis continues to haunt several parts of the district as 131 tankers are still in the service to supply drinking water to over 500 scarcity-hit villages including hamlets. It is being feared that tankers may surpass 150 mark. The demand for tankers may pick up between March and June citing water scarcity condition.

The government has already declared drought in 8 talukas and 17 revenue circles across the district and it is upto the disrict administration to utilise available water stock in dams carefully till July end to avoid water shortage as the average water stock in Gangapur Dam Complex is stood at 54% compared to last corresponding period during which water stock was stable at 70%.

Citing poor groundwater table post rainfall deficit and prevailing drought situation, particularly in the eastern part of the district which included Sinnar, Malegaon, Nandgaon, Baglan and Yeola, the district administration may further extend deadline for supply of water through tankers to these scarcity-hit areas of the district.