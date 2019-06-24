District dams at 3 TMC, water crisis deepens

NASHIK: Seventeen out of 24 water reservoirs in Nashik district have gone dry and the overall water stock in reservoirs has dwindled to five per cent of the capacity, officials said on Sunday.

The Gangapur dam, the main water source for the Nashik city, has only 15 per cent water stock left, they said. The total water stock across 24 reservoirs is 3145 million cubic feet (3 TMC) at present.

The pre-monsoon rainfall in the district from June 1 to June 14 was 292.1 mm, compared to 436 mm during the same period last year, officials said.

The water levels in all four dams in the Gangapur Dam Complex — Gangapur (869 mcft), Kashyapi (91 mcft), Gautami Godavari (60 mcft) and Alandi (0 mcft) collectively stands at 1020 mcft (million cubic feet) as on Sunday. The question that is looming large is whether it will suffice till July 31.

Citing deepening water crisis, the Nashik Municipal Corporation on Saturday had announced water cut within municipal limits. It has imposed water cut till July 31 with a one-time full force water supply in the city. Meanwhile, with the delayed monsoon for further a week, the number of water tankers supplying water to drought affected villages in the district rose to 391 and are likely to touch 400-mark by the end of June.

Currently, the district administration has pressed into service 391 tankers to supply water to as many as 287 drought-hit villages and 925 hamlets in the district. Meanwhile, the state appears poised for a grave water crisis in the coming months unless it rains, say sources from the irrigation department. At present, the live storage in dams is just 64 per cent, compared to 78 per cent same time last year.

With no rain, villages in most of the drought hit areas are still depending on tanker water for drinking. If rain continues to play truant, the state is likely to witness a severe drinking water crisis in the coming months.

According to data from the Water Resources Department, the Amaravati division has 6.38% of its capacity compared to 11.67% in the corresponding period last year. In the Nagpur division, the availability is 5.68% as against 11.56% in 2018. The Nashik and the Pune divisions are left with 5% and 6.2% water respectively compared to 14.98% and 19.61% last year. The Konkan region however has 25.41% water in its dams against 34.13% last year. Eight out of nine major dam projects in the Aurangabad division are left with no water as of now.