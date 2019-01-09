District credit plan outlay fixed at Rs 784 crore

Nashik: The credit outlay for the district has been fixed at Rs 784 crore for the financial year 2019-20 on Wednesday.

The district administration has prepared Rs 784 crores district-level annual credit plan for agriculture, small-scale industry (SSI) and other priority sectors for the FY 2019-20. Rs. 338.80 crore is to be disbursed for annual general schemes, while Rs. 347.69 crore is to be disbursed for tribal measures and Rs. 97.55 crore is to be disbursed for schemes for scheduled castes. 74.4% fund of the total district credit outlay was spent last year, it was informed.

The meeting of the district planning committee was held at the divisional commissionerate, Nashik Road in the principal presence of District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan and Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Shital Sangle, Divisional Commissioner Rajaram Mane, District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game and chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Dr. Naresh Gite were present on the dais.

The district credit outlay has been cut by Rs. 137.4 crore this time. Citing a reason of Lok Sabha elections, the credit outlay of Rs. 921.57 crore has been cut to Rs 784.4 crore. This fund is for tribal measures, it has come to light through the meeting.

Initially, the District Collector informed about the fund received by December end and the fund which spent from the last year’s credit outlay of Rs. 921.57 crore. Thereafter, the credit outlay for FY 2019-20 was tabled. The planning department has so far received a 70% fund from the government for a current year and 30% fund is pending.

Of the received fund 81% fund has been spent and rest 19% fund will be spent by January end. Planning has been made to spend rest 30% fund before enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The fund will not return, assured District Collector Radhakrishnan B, but orders have been issued to table proposals immediately for this.

Radhakrishna Game honoured

The state government has selected those officials did remarkable work in the entire state. Radhakrishna Game who worked as Osmanabad District Collector in Aurangabad division has been selected as best District Collector. District Guardian Minister Mahajan honoured and greeted him