District Collector warns to withdraw relaxations

NASHIK :

Restrictions have been relaxed to some extent during lockdown 5.0 with some rules and conditions. Shops in market areas have been permitted to open on the basis of odd-even basis. However, social distancing norm is being flouted and people are gathering in the shop. This can be led to Coronavirus spread. Considering this relaxation in restrictions will be withdrawn, warned District Collector Suraj Mandhare on Tuesday.

Following government guidelines, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game had conducted a meeting of representatives of trader associations in the city and prepared rules to reopen shops and market areas. It has been permitted to open shops on the odd-even basis.

However, people gathered in large numbers in the main market areas like Shalimar, Main Road, Bhadrakali, Saraf Bazaar and Ravivar Karanja area and flouted social distancing norm. Considering the possibility of a spike in Corona cases on large scale, Mandhare has warned to withdraw the relaxations.

Shopkeepers are expected to follow odd-even rules. If people continue to gather this way, there can be danger of Corona spread. Discussions over new formula have been held and will hold discussions with the Municipal Commissioner. Relaxations will be withdrawn if the crowd is not controlled.

– Suraj Mandhare, District Collector