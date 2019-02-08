District bank to seize properties of former directors of societies

Nashik: Nashik district central cooperative bank (NDCC) has started to take strict action for loan recovery. While taking action against those bigger defaulters and organisations, a drive has been undertaken to seize properties of current and former directors, informed chief executive officer of NDCC Satish Khare in a media briefing.

In addition, as farmers are hoping to get a loan waiver from the government, they are avoiding to pay the loan, he also informed. Though a loan which was taken upto June, 2016 has been waived off by the government, loan upto Rs. 1.5 lakh has been waived off, but a number of those taking loan more than Rs. 1.5 lakh is higher. Rs. 1166 crore is pending with around 20,000 farmers.

As they are hoping to get the entire loan waiver from the government, they are avoiding to pay the loan. Of the loan given to non-farming societies, Rs. 252 crore is pending. Niphad and Nashik sugar cooperative factories, Armstrong, Renuka Devi power loom cooperative society and Shriram cooperative bank are among them, Khare informed further.

The bank has now focussed its attention on bigger defaulting societies and has undertaken the drive to seize private properties of the then directors of Niphad and Nashik sugar cooperative factories, Armstrong, Renuka Devi power loom cooperative society and Shriram cooperative bank.

As the bank has no money after the note ban, it has started to implement a strict policy. Total recovery of Rs. 2750 crore is pending. As there is a government order to stop recovery drive due to current drought condition, the bank has focussed on the recovery of Rs. 250 crore from non-farming societies.

The bank has appointed administrators for this. The permission from the cooperation department has been received, he added. Shriram bank has filed a claim in court against this and hearing on it will be held on March 5.

The action will be taken from February 11. Notices have been issued to the then directors of the non-farming societies and an authorised officer has been appointed for recovery from every society, Khare said.