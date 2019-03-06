District bank decides to close loss-making branches

Nashik: Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCC) is facing a financial crisis in absence of a loan recovery post note ban. In addition, as there is a possibility of action due to controversial recruitment, bank management has decided to close loss-making branches. It has also planned to give voluntary retirement to those employees who are on the edge of retirement to reduce expenditure on the employees.

Hoping to get a loan waiver, farmers do not repay their outstanding loan. As a result, the recovery of the loan worth Rs. 3200 crore which disbursed in the financial year 2016-17 is pending. As state government ordered not to recover pending loan forcefully, considering a drought like condition in eight talukas in the district, the district bank is facing critical financial crisis.

Barring crop loan recovery, the bank is taking efforts to recover medium-term loan and has targetted bigger defaulters. It is taking follow up with Renukadevi handloom organisation, run by former MLC Dr. Apurva Hiray to recover a pending loan of Rs. 7.5 crore. He issued a letter to the bank mentioning to repay the amount one time, but the deal has not been completed yet. In addition, Rs. 12 crore is pending with Arm Infra Pvt Ltd, run by former Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

As the bank has started loan recovery during the period of the election, directors related to these are worried. They immediately decided to repay the loan one time and conveyed it to the bank.“There are signs that the financial difficulties of the bank would be cleared with this. However, loss-making branches will be shut to bring the bank back to a good position. In addition, a voluntary retirement option will be given to around 250 employees who are retiring. It is difficult for the bank to bear the expenditure of 414 employees who were recruited two years ago. There is a possibility of action against directors due to this.

Proposal to close 22 branches

A proposal was tabled before the board of directors to close 22 loss-making branches including branches at Gonde, Deolaligaon and Gangapur Road on a permanent basis. It had been decided to continue these branches considering the disappointment of locals. Now, the bank is considering to close these branches.

” After taking charge as chairman, an emphasis has been given to reduce expenditure. I am not using the vehicle of the bank. We have focussed our attention to reducing expenditure. Accordingly, we are preparing a VRS scheme for those employees who are retiring. The efforts will be to close loss-making branches and to restore the bank to a good position.

– Keda Aher, chairman, NDCC bank