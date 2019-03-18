District aims to plant 1.90 cr saplings in 3 months

NASHIK: The forest department is all set to plant 1.90 crore saplings all over the district between July 1, 2019 and September 30 to celebrate Vanmohotsav. At the same time, the government has planned to plant 33 crore saplings all over the state, apprised district collector Suraj Mandhare while chairing the review meet attended by forest officials on Monday.
State forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has set a target to plant 50 crore saplings in the next 5 years all over the state. Accordingly, in the current year alone, the govt has aimed to plant 33 crore saplings to achieve the set target in the shortest period of time.
In Nashik district, various government and semi-government departments including forest, NMC, ZP, municipal councils and gram panchayats are all set to plant 1.90 crore saplings between July 1, 2019 and September 30, forest officials at the meet informed.
“Without awaiting for additional funds, we’ve already begun preparations for Green Maharashtra. In the district, survival ratio of the saplings is almost 70 per cent during the last 3 years, barring the previous year which marred by natural calamities like rainfall deficit and drought,” they added.
