District administration makes agreement with ISRO

Nashik: A special agreement between the district administration and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was signed at the district collectorate on Friday. This agreement will help in providing momentum to the development of the city as well as the district with help of science, confided District Collector Radhakrishnan B.

MP Hemant Godse took an initiative to make development Nashik Lok Sabha constituency with help of science. The help from ISRO is being taken for providing a momentum and proper direction for development in the district.

The agreement was made between the District Collector and ISRO. This is the first agreement in the country and it can become visionary for the state. The agreement was signed at the central hall in the district collectorate on Friday evening.

District Collector Radhakrishnan B, MP Hemant Godse, chief general manager of ISRO Dr S V Kameshwara Rao, Dr Vargis, Dr Jugal Kishore Mony and Arun Suryawanshi, Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar, Deputy District Collector Mahesh Patil and various department officials were present.

While conducting a pilot project, mapping of farming and roads in Dindori taluka has been completed, informed scientists from ISRO in a meeting. The mapping will be conducted in the entire district in the upcoming period. Priority will be given to farming, forest land right area and necessary measures for the smart city in it.

This will help in getting information about cultivation of crop on daily basis. With this, it is possible to make grape and onion producing farmers alert and they can get an opportunity to turn to other crops, District Collector Radhakrishnan confided further.

As citizens will get information about the condition of any road in the district and pothole situation on it due to this mapping, the concerned department will have a responsibility to conduct measures there. The district has forest land area on large scale. The mapping will also help in solving a conflict between the forest department and farmers.