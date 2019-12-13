District administration earns revenue of Rs 1.58 cr through digitised 7/12 extracts

Nashik: The land records department distributed a total of 10,57,973 7/12 extracts online in the last one-and-half year. The district administration has earned a revenue of Rs 1.58 crore through this. It charged Rs 15 for a single extract each.

Of the total 12,43,519 7/12 extracts in 15 tehsils in Nashik district, the land records department has distributed 10,86,118 extracts online. This percentage is 88. A total of 1,53,743 extracts have still not made online yet. December 20 is a deadline to make a digital signature on these extracts.

A facility to pay online has been made available for citizens to get 7/12 extract, 8D extract, and fear extract. With this, they do not require to make rounds of talathi office. 7/12 extracts are being digitized under the digitalisation scheme. In addition, note on the extract is being made under e-ferfar. As a next part of the scheme, 7/12 extracts are being made available online for citizens.

The state has a total of 2.51 crore 7/12 extracts. Of them, nearly 1.75 lakh extracts are available online with a digital signature on them. Rest extracts will be made online soon. Citizens will get 7/12 extract online in next year, claimed the district administration. The extract will be got from the concerned website by paying a fee of Rs 15 and will have a barcode.