Dist admin to freeze farmers bank accounts

Nashik: It was noted that additional compensation amount was credited into bank accounts of farmers in 5-6 cases after land acquisition for Samruddhi expressway. As there was no response by concerned farmers after returning of the additional amount, their bank accounts have been frozen.

District administration has started a process to find out bank accounts in other banks into which this amount was transferred and to freedge them. Around 80% land has been acquired for Mumbai- Nagpur Samruddhi expressway which is a dream project of the Chief Minister.

However, as it is necessary to acquire 100% land for start of the work, district administration tabled a proposal with MSRDC to acquire land as per land acquisition act. As a result farmers will get four fold compensation instead of five fold.

As an effect of this, many farmers are resolving their internal conflicts and are taking initiative to give their land to the administration. In addition, additional amount has been credited into bank accounts of farmers by mistake than the approved amount.

This has been happened due to technical errors. 5-6 such cases happened in Kopargaon, Sinnar and Igatpuri. As concerned farmers transferred this amount into other bank accounts, the district administration has to find out other bank accounts of concerned farmers to freedge them. If farmers agree to return additional amount, permission has been given to them to make a deal for rest amount. Additional Rs.

80,000 was disbursed to one bank account holders, but as he refused to return it and transferred it into another bank account, the administration found out his other bank account and freezed it. Seniors instructed to transfer the approved compensation amount into his bank account.