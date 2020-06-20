Discharge from Nandurmadhyameshwar continues

NASHIK :

Even after the rains taking a break for the last two days since Saturday, the discharge of water from Nandur Madhyameshwar dam however is continues for over a week. Yesterday, water was being released in the morning at the rate of 1,614 cusecs, while by afternoon, discharge was reduced to 807 cusecs.

The rains have slowed down after four consecutive days of heavy rainfall earlier this week. The showers have also receded in the catchment areas of the district dams. As a result, discharge of water from other reservoirs of Drama, Gangapur has been stopped by the irrigation and water resources department excluding the Nandurmadhyameshwar dam.

On Saturday morning, the discharge was 1614 cusecs and it was gradually reduced to 807 cusecs till noon. At present, 30 per cent water srock is available in 24 dams in the district. The water condition relatively is better this year than last year.

Discharge of 1,614 cusecs was started from Nandur Madhyameshwar dam on Thursday. At night it was reduced by 1414 cusecs to 200 cusecs. The discharge was continued on Friday also.

In the last 15 days, discharge was started from five dams in the district. While release of water from four of the dams has been stopped due to reducing rainfall in the catchment areas of the dams as per the process to maintain water storage at specified minimum level.

But due to the inflow of water into Godavari basin from heavily lashed Igatpuri, Nashik and Trimbakeshwar areas and also the rainwater from nallas in the city, the irrigation department is continuously discharging water from the NM weir towards Aurangabad.