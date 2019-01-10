Dhivre elected as vice chairperson of cantonment board

Deolali Camp: The corporator of Bharatiya Janata Party-Republican Party of India alliance (A) Prabhavati Dhivre has been elected unopposed as vice chairperson of Deolali cantonment board. She has got an honour to become first vice chairperson from RPI in cantonment board.

There is BJP-RPI alliance rule at Deolali cantonment board. Earlier, BJP corporators had given an opportunity to become vice president. A special meeting was organised under Brigadier P Ramesh.

Outgoing vice chairperson Meena Karanjkar, Baburao Mojad, Dinkar Adhav, Bhagwan Katariya, Kaveri Kasar, Asha Godse, health officer Brigadier A K Shrivastav, Colonel Kamlesh Chavan and chief executive officer Ajay Kumar were present. Corporator Adhav suggested a name of Prabhavati Dhivre for the post of vice chairperson.

It was seconded by Sachin Thakre. As there was no other name, the name of corporator Prabhavati Dhivre has been announced as vice chairperson. Thereafter, Sachin Thakre and Baburao Mojad presented work report of BJP-RPI alliance.

Outgoing vice chairperson Meena Karanjkar mentioned that everyone provided their cooperation during her regime for the development of the city and thanked everyone, while newly elected vice chairperson Dhivre mentioned, “I will do people-oriented work taking along everyone.”

District RPI chief Prakash Londhe stated that leaders followed the word given while making alliance and RPI will not fall short. MLA Balasaheb Sanap, regional general secretary of BJP Laxman Savji, Uttam Kasar, Dinkar Palde and others greeted newly elected vice chairperson.