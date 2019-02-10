Devotees throng infant Jesus fair

Nashik Road: Around 1 lakh devotees thronged infant Jesus fair in the campus of St. Xavier’s school on Nashik-Pune highway. The missa began from 6 am on Saturday. Father was giving missa in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and English languages.

Mumbai’s Cardinal Oswald Gracious gave a message. 200 fathers and 300 sisters from the entire country were present. After attending Missa, devotees were going to take darshan of infant Jesus.

As there were separate entries for to come inside and to go out, there was no confusion. Stalls selling various toys and items were installed. The central railway arranged a special railway train from Mumbai. Devotees in large numbers arrived by it.

Devotees across the country came by private vehicles. The parking arrangement has been made at Jetvannagar, Jai Bhavani road, central school campus in Nehru Nagar and Upnagar area. Considering the rush of devotees, traffic on Nashik-Pune highway were diverted.

The preparations for the fair were going on since last week. Police maintained tight security under the guidance of senior police inspector of Upnagar police station Prabhakar Rayate and senior inspector Mahendra Chavan. Taking benefit of the rush, thieves stole wallets and mobiles from devotees.