Development to get boost due to rail wheel factory: Geete

DEOLALI CAMP: Participation of private sector will hold key while setting up industry in public sector. Every business in a particular region has been a turning point for the development of that region.

In a real sense, developemnt of Nashik will get a rapid boost with the presence of a rail wheel factory which is coming up at Nashik Road, thus stated Union Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete.

The union minister was speaking at the Bhoomipujan ceremony of rail wheel factory project at traction maching workshop (TMW) on Eklahare road in Nashik Road area.

Heaping praises on MP Hemant Godse, the minister said that Godse’s efforts finally bore fruits as the proposed project was trapped in a red tape for the last more than 35 years.

“MP Godse played a significant role to promote Make in Nashik initiative in line with Make in India.” the minister commended. Geete further stated that Indian Railways taking a progressive step in whole of Maharashtra due to consistent efforts being taken by ministers representing the state – former railway minister Suresh Prabhu and sitting Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

“In the near future, use of diesel will be ceased and use of electrical equipments will be promoted. Construction of the proposed rail wheel factory is a step forward in this direction,” Geete said.

Says Union minister of state for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamare, “In the all-round development of Nashik district, proposed rail wheel factory and defence hub will be a stepping stone.”

He also heaped praises on MP Godse for taking tireless efforts to bring the rail wheel factory in the district. MP Hemant Godse, MLA Narendra Darade, BJP district president Dada Jadhav, Shiv Sena leader Bhausaheb Chaudhary, Datta Gaikwad, Ajay Boraste, Vilas Shinde, Satyabhama Gadekar, circle railways manager R K Yadav, dy chief manager Anilkumar Agrawal, Sachin Marathe, Ramesh Dhongade and Sunita Kothule were present among others.