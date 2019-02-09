Development of Trimbakeshwar under PRASAD: Rawal performs bhoomi poojan of second phase works

NASHIK: State Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal while performing bhoomi poojan of various tourism-related development works at holy Trimbakeshwar said that the second phase of the development will be carried out at this holy town under PRASAD scheme of central government soon to speed up the tourism in the district.

Rawal said, this is the first project in Maharashtra, approved under PRASAD scheme and various developments will be done with beautification of Gangasagar and Gautami lake.

The minister give credit of various developmental works being undertaken in Trimbak to MP Hemant Godse. On the occasion, MP Godse demanded approval of works of Rs 80 crores under Ramayan Circuit.

Also present were secretary (tourism and cultural affairs) Vinita Vaid Singal, Trimbakeshwar municipal council president Purushottam Lohgaonkar and former council president Kailas Ghule besides Lalita Shinde, Tushar Patil, taluka Shiv Sena chief Sampat Chavan, Ravi Varunase, Bhushan Adsare, Sachin Dixit, In the second phase, work will be done in Rupnagar and Trimbakeshwar temple.

Under the Ramayana Circuit, various places like Anjaneri, Taked, Panchavati will be developed. Tourism will be promoted through various works such as Kalagram, Kalaram temple complex development, Goda Ghat, chamar caves development etc.

Nivruttinath temple campus development plan has been approved, the minister said.

Work will be undertaken soon through the employment guarantee scheme to increase the cleanliness and beauty of the forts. Trimbakeshwar has been selected from all the states under PRASAD Yojana, Rawal added.

Considering the needs of the devotees, a development plan of Rs 220 crore has been prepared and in the first phase. He expressed confidence that tourists will be benefited with good facilities to boost tourism.

Interestingly, observing that Trimbakeshwar is the religious and cultural centre, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in December had assured to develop the temple town with provision of better facilities for the visiting devotees.

CM Fadnavis had inaugurated the Bhakta Niwas (accommodation for devotees) and performed the bhoomi pujan (laying foundation) of Shri Sant Niruttinath Maharaj temple’s renovation work.