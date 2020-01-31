Development is the only focus, says CM

NASHIK :

Keeping development as focus the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray conducted a review meeting of all the five districts in the region and instructed the officials to take actions to complete projects that are the need of the concerned districts.

Necessary action will be taken to complete Mumbai-Pune-Nashik golden triangle in view of the development of Nashik district. The state government will provide all help for this, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while speaking in the review meeting of Nashik.

A divisional review meeting was held in the district collectorate on Thursday. He was speaking at a press conference after this meeting on Thursday at the district collectorate in Nashik. Emphasis will be given on all-round development by solving issues in Malegaon.

A portal has been prepared to supply electricity for agriculture pumps. A decision about setting up of sub-centre of Savitribai Phule Pune University will be taken in a week, River linking and water reservations will be considered in a separate meeting, stated the Chief Minister.

The meeting was attended by guardian ministers of all the districts including MPs and MLAs in these areas. Ministers of different departments, government officials including the chief secretary, departmental secretaries and others were present.

The Chief Minister took a review of all the works to be needed to be done of all districts in the division and made instructions likewise. Few among the decisions that were taken works under jalyukt shivar, road works in Dhule, working of pending dams like Nimna Panzara, Akkalwada and Nilvandi to be undertaken. Insurance schemes for farmers to be discussed with new companies, the health centre at Shirpur, hospital at Dhule, facilities in hilly regions of Nandurbar including mobile networks and others were discussed during this meeting that went on for the whole day.

The Chief Minister also said that review meetings regarding the development of Marathwada and Vidarbha were conducted some days ago. Now meetings in North Maharashtra were held. Followed by this, review meetings of western Maharashtra and Konkan divisions will be conducted.

The agenda of the review meetings will be development only. This is an honest attempt by this government that no division should lag behind in development. The Chief Minister said, “This is the people’s government and the government is taking efforts for the development of the state.

The pending issues will be solved after the organisation of review meetings division wise. I will review development works every three months and measures will be taken accordingly.”

As Guardian Ministers of the districts, people’s representatives and administrative officials of various departments are present for the review meeting, the implementation of development works and schemes will be easier, he added.

All the necessary action will be taken to solve the water issue in Manmad. Nandurmadhyameshwar bird sanctuary received the status of Ramsar site recently. Visits will be made to concerned tourism centres in the district to develop them, informed the Chief Minister. A decision about the dry port at Niphad will be taken, he added