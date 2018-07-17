Despite stir, 53 tankers supply milk to Mumbai, Surat

NASHIK: As many as 53 milk tankers from districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon under police escort have supplied milk to Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Surat in Gujarat as the statewide ‘milk blockade’ agitation called by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana entered Day 2 on Tuesday with no solution in sight, informed by R Shipurkar, regional dairy development officer, Nashik division, on Tuesday.

A total of 18 milk tankers from Nashik district have supplied 1,09,100 litres of milk to Mumbai (Shahapur), Bhivandi depot, Dombivli, Thane, Bhoisar, Surat, Chandwad and at Nashik on Monday under police escort from dairies of Kshirsagar Dairy (Lasalgaon), Sumul milk procurement center (Vadalibhoi, Vasole), Sarda Farm (Nashik), Dairy Power (Saikheda), Vasudhara (Karanjvan), and from Sinnar Taluka Sangh.

Ahmednagar district, a major supplier of milk to Mumbai, have supplied 1,70,000 litres of milk to Nashik, Surat and Mumbai through 23 milk tankers, from Taluka Sangh (cooperative societies) of Sangamner, Kopargaon and Akole besides Prabhat Dairy (Shrirampur) and S R Thorat (Sangamner). From Jalgaon district, 90,000 litres of milk delivered to Nashik, Kalyan and Mumbai through 12 milk tankers.

District collector Radhakrishnan B had on Monday convened a joint meeting of cooperative milk societies (doodh sangh) from Nashik and Nagar districts on the backdrop of the ‘milk blockade’ called by the Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) across Maharashtra demanding higher milk procurement prices. Police superintendent Sanjay Darade, resident dy district collector Ramdas Khedkar and regional dairy development officer Shrikant Shipurkar had attended the meet.

Daily 1.30 lakh litres of milk is procured in Nashik district. Out of which, 50,000 litres of milk is supplied for Nashik city, while rest of the milk is supplied to Mumbai. Nagar is the major supplier of milk to Mumbai. There are as many as 47 doodh sanghs in both the districts, of which 13 sanghs are in Nashik.

The district administration has assured police protection to milk producers, dairy owners. A special cell has been activated at the collectorate. Helpline numbers 0253-2317151 and/or 2315080 have been activated. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana is demanding a direct Rs. 5 subsidy a litre and waiver of Goods and Services Tax on butter and milk powder.