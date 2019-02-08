Desilting of barrages: MoU between district administration, Yuva Mitra Sanstha

Nashik: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was held between district administration and Yuva Mitra Sanstha with an initiative by Tata trust to remove silt from British regime barrages in the district. This will help in solving water issue in 142 villages from eight talukas and around 71,000 families will be benefitted by this.

This MoU was held at the district collectorate. District Collector Radhakrishnan B and managing director of Yuva Mitra Sanstha Sunil Pote signed the MoU. So far, silt was removed from 26 barrages and its good effects are being seen.

In the next phase, silt from 170 barrages will be removed. 31 JCB machines have been made available for this and their number will be increased to 70. The silt from 40 barrages in 35 villages at Baglan taluka, 39 barrages in 32 villages in Chandwad, 13 barrages in 10 villages in Dindori, 24 barrages in 21 villages in Kalvan, 13 barrages in 13 villages in Malegaon, 2 barrages in Nashik taluka, 25 barrages in 22 villages in Niphad and 14 barrages in 8 villages in Sinnar taluka will be removed.

Government will bear 50% expenditure, while Tata trust and other organisations will bear 41.9% expenditure and 8.1% expenditure will be spent through people’s participation.

In addition, efforts will be made to make expected changes in the crop method.

Local citizens will be involved in this drive and emphasis will be given on awareness. Programme manager of Tata trust Mukul Gupte, superintending engineer Rajesh More, Resident and Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar, executive engineer Sagar Shinde and programme manager of Yuva Mitra Sanstha Ajit Bhor were also present.