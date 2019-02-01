Budget 2019 LIVE: India now the second-biggest hub of start-ups, says Finance Minister

Interim Budget 2019 Live: As per convention, the election year budgets are interim budget or a vote on account. But Piyush Goyal is widely expected to go beyond those limits by announcing sops to please people engaged in the farm sector.

NASHIK: Finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the sixth and hence, the interim budget of the Narendra Modi government on Friday. The interim budget is widely expected to focus on giving a big push to invest in agriculture, small and medium industries, and health sectors.

Income tax concessions for individuals and lowering of peak tax rate for the corporates may also be part of a possible populist interim budget that Goyal will present on Friday as the Modi government makes a last-ditch attempt to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

We have given a major uplift in public healthcare. Ayushman Bharat, launched with an aim to provide medical care to nearly 50 crore people, has resulted in 3,000 crore savings by families of poor sections.

Installed solar generation capacity increased 10 times in the last 5 years

“Our commitment to promoting renewable energy is reflected in our initiative to set up International Solar Alliance; installed solar generation capacity has increased 10 times in last five years; lakhs of new jobs being created by the sector,” Piyush Goyal said.

‘India is now the fastest highway developer in the world’

“India is now the fastest highway developer in the world. Infrastructure projects like Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Bogibeel bridge which were stuck for years were inaugurated by our government,” Goyal said.

Defense budget enhanced beyond 3 lakh crore rupees

Defense budget enhanced beyond 3 lakh crore rupees. Gone beyond incremental growth in infra, to attain transformative achievements. I India is the fastest highway developer in the whole world, 27 km of highways built each day, projects stuck for decades completed; Sagar Mala will help faster handling of import and export cars, the finance minister said.

Previous governments only made promises, we implemented it: Goyal

“We kept our promise of implementing one-rank-one pension for our soldiers. Previous governments only made promises, we implemented it. Defense budget Rs 3 lakh crore,” Piyush Goyal said while presenting interim Budget 2019.

Piyush Goyal: The job-seeker has now become a job creator

We have harnessed youth energy through schemes like Make in India and Mudra yojana. The job-seeker has now become a job creator. India is now the second-biggest hub of start-ups, said Piyush Goyal.

‘Rs 1 crore loan can now be obtained under 59 minutes’

Piyush Goyal said that the nine priority areas have been identified by the government. He also said that the National Artificial Intelligence Portal will be developed soon. He also said transactions of more than 17,500 crore rupees on GeM India, has resulted in savings of 25%-28%.

8 cr free LPG connections to be given out under Ujjwala scheme

“8 crores free LPG connections to be given out under Ujjwala scheme. Over 70% beneficiaries of the Mudra yojana are women who are getting loans at low interest rates,” said Piyush Goyal at interim budget 2019.

Pension scheme for workers of Rs 3,000 after the age of 60 years.

The government announced a pension scheme for workers of Rs 3,000 after they achieve the age of 60 years.

Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees

50% of the GDP comes from sweat and toil of 42 crore workers in the unorganized sector. 1 crore 53 lakh houses have been constructed,143 crores LED bulbs distributed which will save 50,000 crores of rupees, Goyal said.

‘All farmers severely affected by severe calamities to get 2% interest subvention’

“In place of rescheduling of crop loans, all farmers severely affected by severe natural calamities will get 2% interest subvention and additional 3% interest subvention upon timely repayment,” Goyal said.

‘Increased allocation for Rashtriya Gokul Mission to 750 cr’

Increased allocation for Rashtriya Gokul Mission to 750 crores in current year. 2% interest subvention to farmers pursuing animal husbandry and fisheries: FM Shri Piyush Goyal

‘Will provide Rs 6,000 per year as income support to farmers’

We increased the minimum support price (MSP) of 22 crops. To provide assured income to small and marginal farmers, PM Kisan programme has been approved under which we will provide Rs 6,000 per year as income support, said Piyush Goyal.

4R approach implemented to ensure clean banking: Goyal

For welfare of farmers and for doubling their income, historic decision taken to increase MSP by 1.5 times the production cost for all 22 crops. The 4R approach and a number of measures have been implemented to ensure clean banking, Piyush Goyal said. He expanded them as:

1.Recognition

2.Resolution

3.Recapitalization

4.Reforms

21 AIIMSs operating or being established: Piyush Goyal

21 AIIMSs operating or being established, 14 of these have been announced since 2014. Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest healthcare programme, launched to provide medical care to nearly 50 crore people, resulting in 3,000 crore savings by families of poor sections, Goyal said at interim budget 2019.