Gradual drop in minimum temperature

Nashik

Nashik yesterday recorded a minimum temperature at 14.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.9. For the last three days, there is a gradual drop in temperature level. Yesterday a minimum temperature at 16.0 degrees was recorded while the mercury was at 18.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Earlier the city was witnessing gradual rise in night temperature level since touching a low at 9.2 degrees in the last month. From Monday's minimum of 15.4, there is was rise by 3.4 notches in the night temperature of the city. However a drop of 4.0 degrees in the last two days has been recorded.