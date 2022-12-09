Gradual drop in minimum temperature

Nashik
Nashik yesterday recorded a minimum temperature at 14.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.9. For the last three days, there is a gradual drop in temperature level. Yesterday a minimum temperature at 16.0 degrees was recorded while the mercury was at 18.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Earlier the city was witnessing gradual rise in night temperature level since touching a low at 9.2 degrees in the last month. From Monday's minimum of 15.4, there is was rise by 3.4 notches in the night temperature of the city. However a drop of 4.0 degrees in the last two days has been recorded.
The city is witnessing cloudy weather condtions with brief spells at scattered places in the district including Trimbakeshwar and Dindori which had received heavy showers for consecutive two days. In the grape belt Niphad, the night temperature has reporated a significant rise after hovering around 9.0 degrees. Yesterday it recorded a minimum temperature at 13.1 degrees after recording 14.5 degrees on Wednesday, a drop by 1.4 degrees in the last 24 hours.
In the midst of flactuating temepature, the cases of winter-related infections like cough and cold are also on rise with the doctors advising people to take precautionary measures to avoid any such conditions. The parents have also been advised to take extra care of children to keep them safe from seasonal infections in the midst of measles cases in Mumbai.
Meanwhile a low pressure area has formed over south Andaman Sea. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by December 6 evening. It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further into Cyclonic storm Mandous, and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh by December 8 morning.
“A cyclone is likely to form, but it may weaken before reaching the coast,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather Services. “But coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will get heavy showers on December 7 and 8. It’s a fast-moving weather system.” Rains will start over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from December 7 midnight and will likely increase on December 8 and 9, the weather bureau said.