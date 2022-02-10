ZP work stalled after Waje's arrest

NASHIK: It has come to light that Sandeep Waje, who is main accused in the murder case of Nashik Municipal Corporation's medical officer Dr Suvarna Waje, is involved in works activities in the Zilla Parishad. As he is arrested, the work of ZP has been stopped. Discussions about this have started in the Zilla Parishad circle.

Medical officer Dr Suvarna Waje's husband Sandeep Waje is an engineer and he has been doing various works under Zilla Parishad for some years now. It has come to light that three of them are stuck in Zilla Parishad However, the future of this work depends on exactly when the Waje will come out.

On January 25, the day Dr Suvarna Waje was murdered, Sandeep Waje lodged a complaint with the police about his wife's disappearance. Her car was found burnt in front of the entrance of the Military Firing Range on the Mumbai-Agra highway. Meanwhile, Sandeep Waje was arrested by the police and produced in court. The court remanded him in custody.

Waje has been working as a contractor in Zilla Parishad for many years. So they were always work related with him in ZP. He has also got work from Zilla Parishad a few days ago. It is understood that tenders for some works have been filled. If Waje does not come out, then what will happen to this work ? Such debate has started in the Zilla Parishad circle.