ZP third in state in nutrition drive

NASHIK: Zilla Parishad, Nashik, has ranked third in the state for its outstanding performance under the Nutrition Campaign during the pandemic period. CEO Leena Bansod and other officials were honoured by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai today (March 8) for this achievement that benefitted lakhs of children and saved many of them from undernourishment.

Even though the Anganwadi centres were closed during the period of Covid-19, as per the instructions of CEO Bansod, the weight of 3,19,677 children was recorded in June 2020. To avoid crowding while weighing process, the children were called to the Anganwadi Centres in groups, and their weight was recorded by sanitising the weight machines.

Apart from this, the Zilla Parishad held a joint meeting of gram sevaks and sarpanchs at the village level and pointed out that the responsibility of health and nutrition of children at the village level lies with the gram panchayat. For this, counselling was given to utilize various funds such as the 10% fund of the panchayat, a reserve fund of Women and Child Welfare Department, 15th Finance Commission, and PESA Fund for the health and nutrition of children. Through this, Covid kits were supplied at the village level to Asha activists, Anganwadi sevikas, helpers through gram panchayats during the pandemic period.

The problem of malnutrition is not limited to women and child welfare but is the responsibility of the gram panchayat. Deputy Chief Executive Officer Deepak Chate said that the panchayat has provided funds and food to the malnourished children for the ‘One Handful of Nutrition’ initiative.