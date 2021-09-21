ZP students to get education in line with Delhi schools

NASHIK: The state government’s Rural Development Department has set up a study group of seven experts to study the educational system of Delhi Corporation schools to provide education to ZP students on the lines of Delhi Corporation schools.

An official press statement yesterday stated that Minister of State for Revenue and Rural Development Abdul Sattar is trying to provide better education in Zilla Parishad schools in the state.

As a part of this, he insisted that students from rural areas should get education on the lines of Delhi Corporation schools. In this regard Sattar had also sent a proposal to the Rural Development Department.

Subsequently, the Rural Development Department has set up a study group of seven experts to study the educational workings of Delhi.

Therefore, Sattar expressed satisfaction over the success of his efforts that Zilla Parishad schools should get good English medium education. In today’s competitive age, students in rural areas also need to get all the latest education in the world with advanced technology.

All the schools under the Delhi Corporation have undergone major changes and improvements over time to enhance the quality of education. The technology used for teaching students in these schools, facilities for students and teachers, student ethics and discipline, teaching methods of teachers will be studied in detail and will be reported to the state government.

The study group members include Chief Executive Officer of Aurangabad Zilla Parishad Nilesh Gatne, ZP Education Officer Dr. B B Chavan among others, said the release.