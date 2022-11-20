ZP runs for Cleanliness & Hygiene

Nashik
The Zilla Parashid organised a run for cleanliness and hygiene along with awareness programmes, under the aegis of Swach Bharat Mission to observe World Toilet Day on November 19, Saturday.
Use of toilets is utmost important to health and hygiene of the villages, towns and cities, reiterated CEO of Nashik Zilla Parishad Ashima Mittal as she inaugurated the toilets at Jakhori village in the district.
Street plays on the subject were presented and people pledged to keep their village clean and hygienic. Golden card by Health department were also distributed in Jakhori village. Use of toilets and keeping them clean is inevitable it was emphasised. Villagers shared their experiences of being able to have healthy environment because of use of toilets. The run and sharmdaan was organised in all villages of the district.