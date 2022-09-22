Zilla Parishad to procure one crore goat pox vaccines

NASHIK: The increasing cases of Lumpy skin disease have put the whole district on alert. To curb the rising cases, Zilla Parishad has decided to procure one crore goat pox vaccines as they prove effective against the disease.

However, the administration has ordered veterinarians to vaccinate the livestock within the 5-kilometre area of the infected animal, thus putting the veterinarians in a dilemma. The demand for goat pox vaccine has increased from farmers and other livestock keepers across the district.

There are a total of 250 veterinary clinics and 8.95 lakh cows in the Nashik district. Hence, there has been a huge increase in the demand for goat pox vaccine effective against Lumpy disease from farmers and other livestock keepers.

While the demand for the vaccine increases, Veterinarians don’t have the authority to distribute vaccines. The government has announced free vaccination, but while deciding the criteria for its allotment, a condition of five kilometres has been imposed.

Therefore, doctors are able to vaccinate only a specific set of cattle. Due to this rule, there is a strong dissatisfaction among the vaccine-seeking villagers.