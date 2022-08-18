Zilla Parishad and social organisations sign MoU

Ravindra Pardeshi, deputy Chief Executive Officer of Gram Panchayat Department, read the MoU. Zilla Parishad’s Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Leena Bansod signed the MoU first, and later, Ashwini Kulkarni of Pragati Abhiyan Samajik Sanstha signed it. Their MoU will be valid for three years.

In the second meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the administration’s Social Welfare Department and Hausla Social Organisation for effective implementation of schemes related to the welfare of differently-abled. District social welfare officer Yogesh Patil read the MoU. Chief Executive Officer and Administrator Leena Bansod and Tejas Chavan of Hausla Social Organisation signed this MoU. Their MoU will also be valid for three years.

Unveiling the emblem

Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod and former Chairperson of Finance and Construction Committee Manisha Pawar unveiled the logo of ‘Beti Bhachu, Beti Padhav’ introduced by the Department of Women and Child Welfare. District program officer Deepak Chate, Deputy Chief Executive Officers (General Administration) Anandrao Pingle, Ravindra Pardeshi (Gram Panchayat), and District social welfare officer Yogesh Patil were present at the occasion.