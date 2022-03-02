Zero deaths reported in district

NASHIK: As per the report released by Dr Anant Pawar, District Nodal Officer, Civil Hospital, Nashik District reported zero deaths pertaining to pandemic after one and a half months. The district witnessed a total of 17 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (March 2, 2022). With the addition of these cases, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 4,75,775.

As 21 citizens recovered from the virus, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 4,66,576. Out of the 17 cases, six tested positive within Nashik Municipal Corporation's limits, and 11 tested positive in Nashik Rural.

Within NMC limits, the total number of positive patients rose to 2,72,691, while the recovery number touched 2,68,477. In Nashik Rural, the tally of positive patients rose to 1,76,964, while the number of recovered patients reached 1,72,491. As Malegaon Municipal Corporation registered zero cases, the total number of positive patients remained at 13,881, while the recovered tally reached 13,512.

The recovery rate of NMC stands at 98.45%, Nashik Rural at 97.47%, and MMC at 97.34%. Citizens need to continuously follow SMS (social distancing, mask, and sanitation) to keep themselves and others safe from the virus. They need to abide by state government guidelines to curb the rising number of cases. Even though the cases have reduced significantly, Nashikites need to engage in the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent further waves.