Zankar gets bail

NASHIK: The court yesterday granted bail to Dr Vaishali Zankar, an education officer, in a Rs 8-lakh bribery case for starting a regular salary for an educational institute. The court has however ordered her to report to the Anti-Corruption Bureau every Monday. While accepting a bribe of Rs. eigth lakh, Dr Zankar’s driver was caught red-handed by the Thane ACB.

The driver after interrogation had revealed Zankar’s name into the bribery case. Accordingly, the secondary education offiecer was also questioned and action was taken as the primary teacher was also involved in it. Meanwhile, co-accused Dnyaneshwar Yeole and Pankaj Dashpute were granted bail on Thursday.

In the meantime, Dr Zankar was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on August 17. Soon after, she had applied for an interim bail which the court rejected., Finally the hearing took place yesterday.