Youth vaccination rate lags in city

NASHIK: Vaccination is important to eradicate Corona and it is a matter of concern as the vaccination in the age group of 18 to 44 year old in Nashik city is much less than the rate of vaccination above 45 year olds.

The percentage of people over the age of 45 taking the first dose in the city so far has gone up to 94 per cent while 52 per cent of the citizens have also taken their second dose. However, only 62 per cent of citizens between the ages of 18 and 44 have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has appealed to the citizens, especially youths to get vaccinated and protect themselves from the disease.