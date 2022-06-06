Youth should make best out of opportunities

NASHIK: The world is gradually realising that both the virtues of getting an opportunity and being able to take advantage of the right opportunity are very important for one’s career. Opportunities do not come automatically, they have to be explored by you, the military sector is marking the youth and it is important to be aware of this opportunity, which was highlighted in the discussion session about opportunities in arm forces.

Bhosla Career Academy of Central Hindu Military Education Society organised a seminar on ‘Education and Opportunities in Military Field’ at Dr Munje Institute. Commandant of Bhosla School Brigadier Mangalmurti Masoor, Group Captain Vinayak Deodhar, and Capt Colonel Ram Nair of Bhosla College participated in it. Education Officer of the institute SD Kulkarni was present on the dais.

These dignitaries emphasized the importance of education and opportunities through slideshows. “We are afraid of military exams like NDA, SSB but there is no reason to be scared,” said Brigadier Masoor. Positive thinking and positive thoughts in this field can get a good career. This area combines discipline and honesty to make a good soldier. He said that parents should encourage the youth to take exams in this field.

Group Captain Deodhar gave various examples of NDA admissions. In this field, youngsters are also getting a lot of opportunities from the lowest level to the highest officials. Twice a year you can take exams like SSD, CDSA, and Combine Defense through UPSC, both external and internal. There are many vacancies, especially in the Permanent Commission and the Short Service Commission. He also said that Career Academy supports his life, this time mentioning some positions in the Navy, and Air Force.

Career opportunities

Colonel Nair gave guidance on how to get admission to Army, Navy, and Air Force. In the Entry Scheme Officer, he explained how one can go through Intermediate (X, XII), Graduate UPSC and without Graduate UPSC exams. He gave various examples of exams like NDS, IMA, OTA, TGC, UES, SSC (NCC taken) and SSC. He also informed me about the facilities, training and job opportunities of the military institutes at Pune, Indore, Secunderabad, and Dehradun. Career Academy Advisor Anirudh Telang welcomed the gathering.