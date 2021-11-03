Youth should come forward: Mandhare

NASHIK: Citing low voter registration on the part of first time young voters crossing 18 years of age, District Collector and District Election Officer Suraj Mandhare yesterday appealed to the youth to come forward for voter registration in the electoral roll.

“If the percentage of the youth population is reflected in the electoral rolls, it can be said that today’s young generation has completed the first step in participating in the democratic process,” he said.

“You and I have learned in the book of civics that every Indian citizen has the right to vote at the age of 18. However, I am sorry to say that we have not registered as a voter even after attaining 18 years of age. If we look at the statistics of this age group, it seems that the percentage of the population between the ages of 18 and 19 is three and a half per cent, while their voter registration percentage is only around one and a half per cent. "

He added "the percentage of the population in the age group of 20 to 29 is 18 per cent, but the percentage of this group in the voter list is only 13.5 per cent. This difference in the percentage of youngsters is very introspective. Only when a percentage of the youth population is reflected in the electoral rolls can it be said that today’s young generation has completed the first step in participating in the democratic system."

He appealed to today’s techno-savvy generation to avail online registration facilities available on NVSP, Voter Portal, and Voter Helpline apps.

“Youngsters who do not have a smartphone or internet facility can go to the voter registration office in their area and apply. Youth can visit CEO Maharashtra online and see application No. 6. It gives detailed information on how to fill the application," he explained.

Stating that some people do not vote even after registering. Mandhare said, “The first time voter should not make mistake. The percentage of voter turnout in our Parliament or Assembly elections is around 56 percent. You should not make the same mistake as the previous generation, and it is very important to complete this second stage to fully participate in the democratic process.” The District Collector also explained the valid documents required for age proof and registration in the electoral rolls.