Youth NCP distributes black Apta leaves in protest

Nashik
As the price of natural gas is increasing rapidly while the vehicle owners are turning to natural gas (CNG) as an alternative to the ever-increasing petrol-diesel price, NCP city president Ambadas Khaire staged agitation against the fuel price hike by distributing black Apta leaves to the customers at the CNG pumps in the city
The festival of Dussehra is celebrated with devotion to wealth and knowledge. It is customary to distribute gold i.e. Leaves of Apta as its symbol. The central government is pushing the people into the ditch of inflation through new means while citizens are finding it difficult to make ends meet due to inflation.
As an alternative to the ever-increasing price of petrol-diesel, the government gave the option of natural gas-powered vehicles and accordingly the vehicle owners turned to it, but at present, the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) is higher than the price of diesel.
Inflation has reached its highest level in years. While the prices of all commodities have skyrocketed, what has added to this is CNG gas. The price of CNG has been hiked by Rs 4 per kg in Nashik city.
This is why CNG customers have to pay more now. The Centre has been continuously increasing the CNG gas price for the past few days. As the price of CNG gas increases, motorists have to bear the brunt of it. As CNG gas has now reached Rs 96 in Nashik from Rs 92, it is seen that the vehicle owners are angry.