Youth NCP distributes black Apta leaves in protest

Nashik

As the price of natural gas is increasing rapidly while the vehicle owners are turning to natural gas (CNG) as an alternative to the ever-increasing petrol-diesel price, NCP city president Ambadas Khaire staged agitation against the fuel price hike by distributing black Apta leaves to the customers at the CNG pumps in the city

The festival of Dussehra is celebrated with devotion to wealth and knowledge. It is customary to distribute gold i.e. Leaves of Apta as its symbol. The central government is pushing the people into the ditch of inflation through new means while citizens are finding it difficult to make ends meet due to inflation.