Youth murdered by his friend

Nashik: A youth was allegedly murdered by his friend at Kamtawade in New Nashik area of the city on Monday evening over a petty dispute.

The victim, Anand Vasantrao Ingale (32, resident of Kamatwade, New ashik), and his friend Anand Ambekar were consuming liquor in a hotel in Trimurti Chowk area Kamtwade area on Monday evening. An argument broke out between them over a petty issue.

Thereafter when they reached Kamatwade area, a fight broke out between them. At that time suspect Anand Ambekar started to beat up Anand Ingale. Ambedkar then took a tile lying around and hit the same on Ingale’s head.

Seriously injured Anand Ingale was then admitted to the district civil hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

After being informed of the incident, a team of Ambad police reached the spot and detained suspect Ambekar. A case of murder has been registered suspect Anand Ambekar.

Deceased Anand is survived by his parents, sister and a brother.

The Ambad police are conducting further investigation into the matter.