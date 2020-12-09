Youth dies of snake bite at Kolgaon Mal

Nashik: Bhaiya Balam Sheikh, 25, of Kolgaon Mal in Sinnar tehsil of the district died of snake bite.



The snake bit his fingers while extracting millet fodder for the animals. But Bhaiya ignored it, thinking it might be a rat bite. After going home and having a meal, he started feeling dizzy and he himself went to Kolpewadi hospital on a motorcycle.



He was being shifted to Sai Super Specialty Hospital in Shirdi after the doctors at Kolpewadi hospital diagnosed him with a snake bite. He lost his life on way to the Shirdi hospital.

The deceased was married six months ago. He is survived by his wife, parents and five sisters. Bhaiya was the only child in the family and his demise has created a vacuum in his family.