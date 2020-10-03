Youth arrested for clicking photos of army area

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong> </p><p>A youth who clicked photographs of army area in Deolali Camp and sent them to Pakistan based Whatsapp group has been handed over to Deolali Camp police by army officials.</p>.<p>According to a detailed news report, some repair works are going on in army hospital area by a contractor. Labourer Sanjeev Kumar (21) clicked photographs of the area using his mobile.</p><p>After army officials and jawans had doubt about this, they took him in their possession. While inspecting his mobile, they found that these photographs were sent to Pakistan based Whatsapp group.</p><p>Subhedar Omkumar Yadhav has registered a complaint in connection with this to Deolali Camp police and handed over suspect Sanjeev Kumar to them.</p><p>A case against him has been registered under sections of 3 and 4 of the Official Secret Act 1923.</p>