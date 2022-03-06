Youngsters should promote tourism: Mandhare

NASHIK: Nashik is an all-round district. Rivers, mountains, hills, dams, besides agriculture, education industry, culture, mythology, and history are some of the important factors that this district has a lot of potential for tourism. So everything from grapes up to Rudrakshas. is available here at a short distance. To keep the Ramsar status of the Nandur Madhyameshwar site intact, the younger generation should make efforts from now on to make this area more beautiful, appealed District Collector Suraj Mandhare.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day Bird Festival organised at Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary yesterday. While appealing to students, Mandhare said, “When you move towards a goal, there are many difficulties in your path. Learn to overcome it. set a goal and move towards it.”

In her introductory speech, Madhumati Sardesai-Rathod, Deputy Director, Directorate of Tourism, said that apart from Flamingos and Golden Flowers, other birds and local migratory birds are present in Nandur Madhyameshwar. Bird watchers should take advantage of this.

Senior bird watcher Datta Ugavkar was felicitated by District Collector Mandhare. He visited the stalls set up at the Bird Festival. Also, for the excellent planning of the festival by the Tourism and Forest Department, the District Collector expressed satisfaction.

Before the event, Bird Cyclothon was launched from the office of the Tourism Directorate at Nashik to Nandur Madhyameshwar at 6 am. More than 50 cyclists took part in it. Some of the cyclists were felicitated by the Collector in a representative manner.