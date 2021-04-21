Youngsters happy about getting vaccinated from May 1

<p>NASHIK: As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to grow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that all people above 18 can get vaccinated from May 1 onwards. The second wave of Covid-19 has proved to be more severe and harmful compared to the first wave. From children to adults, everyone is getting infected and showing moderate to severe symptoms. To know about the youngsters’ reaction, Deshdoot Times spoke to them.</p>.<p>“I will surely get vaccinated as soon as the program starts and will take my friends along with me too. What I am scared most about is the harm this virus does to the lungs of human beings. Heavy breathing, severe cough, weakness, and shortness of breath drains off the body’s energy. Therefore, I urge everyone to support this fabulous decision and get vaccinated.” - Aman Pawar</p><p> “Two of my aunts were admitted in a hospital in Deolali Camp. While one of them had taken the first dose of the vaccine, the other didn’t get vaccinated. On being infected, both of them were admitted and had their oxygen level in the 80 to 85 range. While the aunt who took the first dose survived, the other one passed away two days back. I will get vaccinated as soon as possible because the recent wave is very harmful and damages the body completely.” - Yash Lacchwani </p><p>“if it were 2020, I wouldn’t have taken the vaccination program seriously. However, the recent wave is giving me chills down the spine. I want to thank the government for considering everyone’s health. I request everyone to get vaccinated once the drive starts.” - Vishal Rohira</p>