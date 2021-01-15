Young girl murdered

<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> A shocking pattern has emerged in Nashik. A suspicious body of a young woman living at Boisar in Thane has been found in a hotel. The body of a 21-year-old girl was found in a room of a hotel lodge on CBS on Wednesday evening. Police have arrested the suspected lover who was staying with the girl. </p>.<p>They have at first sight suspected that the girl was killed by squeezing her mouth. According to police, Tanmay Praveen Dhanwa (21, resident of Maswan, Kolipada, Palghar) and Archana Suresh Bhoir (20, resident of Kallale Mann, Boisar) had come to Nashik on Tuesday. They were staying in a hotel room near CBS Signal in the city.</p><p> Tanmay and Archana’s mother, father, and other relatives came to the hotel at around 5 pm on Wednesday. The hotel manager and other workers ran towards room number 203 on the second floor. Archana was found dead on the bed in the room and Tanmay was sitting in a corner of the room. The manager informed the police about this. </p><p>On information, a team of Sarkarwada police arrived at the spot. When they examined Archana, they were convinced that she was dead. Police have arrested Tanmay for questioning. Police, meanwhile, have expressed suspicion that Archana died at first sight. Police have arrested Tanmay on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend. According to a complaint lodged by deceased Archana’s mother, a case was being registered at Sarkarwada police station till late in the night on Wednesday.</p>