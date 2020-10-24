Yogi inaugurates women's help desks
Deshdoot Times

Yogi inaugurates women's help desks

Abhishek Vibhandik

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today (Friday) kick-started the women help desk in 1,535 police stations in the state and also talked to the women police workers deployed...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com