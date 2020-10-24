Yogi inaugurates women's help desks

<p>Lucknow</p><p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today (Friday) kick-started the women help desk in 1,535 police stations in the state and also talked to the women police workers deployed at the help-desks through video-conferencing.</p>.<p>Yogi said that the issues related to women should be resolved immediately at these police stations. He said that the establishment of women help desks in 1,535 police stations has strengthened 'Mission Shakti.' The government is committed towards the security of the daughters and steps will be taken for the same as far as possible. </p>