Yogi govt has failed to crackdown on liquor mafia: Priyanka

<p><strong>Lucknow</strong></p><p>Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has failed to crack down on mafias trading spurious liquor.</p> .<p>In a tweet, Vadra said, "Spurious liquor has claimed lives in several places in UP including Lucknow, Firozabad, Hapur, Mathura, Prayagraj. There were deaths from hooch in Agra, Baghpat, Meerut too."</p><p>Further she questioned, "What is the reason after all that the government has failed to take action against the mafia trading spurious liquor except some pretentious steps? Who is responsible?"</p><p>Notably, poisoning incidents from liquor have increased in the past few days in several districts of the state including the state capital. Taking a stern stance on the same, the government has instructed the police to carry out a campaign against the liquor mafia.</p>