Yellow-footed green pigeon rescued

A fully-grown bird was severely injured as its crop (also known as the ingluvies) was slit by a nylon manjha. The crop was completely torn due to the manjha, and the bird’s food fell out. Therefore, the bird needed surgery to get better. Veterinarians Dr Sandeep Pawar and Dr Sanchin Vende performed the surgery, and Abhijeet Mahale, Sherly Rekhi, and Ayush Patil assisted their surgery.

The pigeon is responding well to the treatment and will recover in a few days. The foundation also conducts the bird’s flight test twice a day for its practice and release of stress. The bird is specifically kept in a compact cage for better healing. Even forest department officials, Range Forest Officer Vivek Bhadane and Forestor Anil Aherrao, visit the venue regularly to get an update on the bird’s health.

Earlier, yellow-footed green pigeon species were spotted across various areas in Nashik city. These birds are usually spotted on heritage trees like pimpal and banyan as they love eating the fruits of these trees. With time, these birds have dispersed and are now spotted in various rural areas.

The incident clearly implies the need to save heritage trees for environmental conservation and strict implementation of the nylon manjha ban. The nylon manjha is detrimental to citizens, animals, and especially birds’ health as the negligence of some can result in someone else losing their life.