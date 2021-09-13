YCMOU’s free education to orphans

NASHIK: The Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) has started the admission process for certificate, diploma, degree and postgraduate courses for the academic year. However, the corona has reduced admissions by 4.5 lakh. Last year, 6 lakh students were admitted in university from around the state, but this year, only 1.60 lakh students have taken admission so far.

Meanwhile, only 27,000 admissions have been fixed from Nashik division. Admission is open online on the university’s website. Also from this year, post graduate courses in M.A. Marathi, Hindi, English, Urdu, Public Ad, M.Sc, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics, Environment and others have been started. The online application can be filled till September 15.

Under YCMOU, which is spread across the state, courses like Degree, Diploma, Post Graduate Degree, Certificate of various disciplines are run. Study, examination and other procedures are carried out through various departmental centers. The digital platform has been used by the university for the last few years. This year, however, Corona’s effect is seen on academic admissions.

It also appears that the closure of some courses has affected admissions. Admission by students as examinations for several more sessions are underway. The departmental center director of the university Prof Dr. Dhananjay Mane said “Although the last date for admission is September 15, a decision on the extension will be taken at the university level.”

Free education for orphans

Corona has snatched parents of many studnets this year. Many students are likely to drop out of the education stream as their main support has gone. The Open University has decided to provide free education to such students, women. People who have lost their mothers, fathers, husbands, who want continue their education, will be given free admission in any discipline, Mane informed in a press conference.