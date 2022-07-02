Yashwantrao Chavan Planetarium to be reopened

NASHIK: Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ramesh Pawar inspected the Yashwantrao Chavan Planetarium and Science Center yesterday. He directed the corporation to make the necessary facilities available at the center immediately and open it to the public from July 07. This decision will lead to the reopening of the planetarium that remained shut for the past two years due to the pandemic.

After arranging the necessary facilities at the Phalke Memorial erected by Nashik Municipal Corporation and reopening it for the citizens and tourists, the corporation received an overwhelming response from the citizens. About 10,000 tourists visited the memorial in a fortnight. Similarly, Commissioner Pawar has ordered reopening of the Yashwantrao Chavan Planetarium and Science Center for citizens and students.

During the inspection, Commissioner Pawar directed the officials of construction and revenue department to immediately clean all the outdoor areas and planetarium, paint the area, develop lawns in the planetarium area and repair the UPS system and batteries. He added the corporation will appoint staff to handle the ticket sales center.