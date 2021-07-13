Yashpal Sharma passes away after suffering a cardiac arrest

Former Indian middle-order batsman Yashpal Sharma (66-year-old), a part of Kapil Dev-led World Cup winning team, breathed his last on Tuesday. He suffered a cardiac arrest around 7:40 a.m. after returning from a morning walk.

Hailing from Haryana, Sharma made his debut in 1979 against England. He has represented India in 37 Test matches and scored 1606 runs with an average of 33.45. This included two centuries and nine half-centuries. He was a part of 42 ODI matches for India, where he scored 883 runs, including four fifties.

Following his retirement, he was appointed as the national selector for India in 2005 and reappointed in 2008.